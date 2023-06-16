WATCH: German shepherd rescued via helicopter after falling 300 feet off cliff

A German shepherd is lucky to be back home after an unusual rescue on the Oregon coast. (Source: US COAST GUARD/CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 9:10 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLATSOP COUNTY, Ore. (CNN) - A German shepherd is lucky to be back home after an unusual rescue on the Oregon coast.

A park visitor was visiting Ecola State Park Wednesday night when their dog fell 300 feet off a cliff to a remote section of beach.

The area can only be reached by rappelling down from the trail, so the U.S. Coast Guard was called in to help rescue the injured pup.

A crew from Astoria Station used a rescue swimmer to retrieve the dog and airlift its owner to the parking lot.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Addy will be praised during a donor honor walk Thursday at ETCH
Simple procedure for most turns deadly for 8-year-old at East Tennessee Children’s Hospital
beloved radio host carjacked
Beloved Knoxville radio host carjacked at gunpoint
Knoxville skyline
Knoxville Old City staple set to close
The East Tennessee garden store is closing its Powell location later this summer
Mayo Garden Center set to close one of its locations
Loudon Powerball player wins $500,000
Loudon Powerball player wins $500,000

Latest News

Two students from Heritage High School are putting the final touches on a robot that could save...
Two Blount County students make robot to help save lives
FILE - Republican Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds delivers her inaugural address, Jan. 13, 2023, in Des...
In rare 3-3 decision, Iowa Supreme Court declines to reinstate law largely banning abortion
Check out this delicious Roasted Corn and Pepper Maque Choux recipe!
Let’s Get Cooking with Chef John | Roasted Corn and Pepper Maque Choux
Healthy Mexican-inspired 20-minute Chicken Tostadas with crispy tortilla shells topped with...
Let’s Get Cooking with Chef John | Easy Chicken Tostadas
LIVE: AG Garland remarks on Minneapolis police investigation findings