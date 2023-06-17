Balloon release to honor the life of 4-year-old Sequioa Samuels

Balloon release to honor the life of 4-year-old Sequioa Samuels
Balloon release to honor the life of 4-year-old Sequioa Samuels(wmc)
By Amanda Hanson
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A balloon release is happening Saturday, June 17 to honor the life of 4-year-old Sequioa Samuels after her body was found Friday near the apartment where she lived.

RELATED - Family member says she reached out to DCS ‘multiple times’ before death of 4-year-old Sequoia Samuels

It will happen on Caldwell Avenue in North Memphis at 4 p.m.

Those planning to attend are encouraged to bring pink, silver, or white balloons.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Addy will be praised during a donor honor walk Thursday at ETCH
Simple procedure for most turns deadly for 8-year-old at East Tennessee Children’s Hospital
beloved radio host carjacked
Beloved Knoxville radio host carjacked at gunpoint
Don Wells believes Summer was kidnapped
Father speaks two years after the disappearance of Summer Wells
Knoxville skyline
Knoxville Old City staple set to close
Knoxville Police Department responds
Knoxville police charge one in shooting that injured 61-year-old woman

Latest News

Tourists are calling ahead to see what the situation is like in Pigeon Forge.
Enjoy warm sunshine this afternoon
Man points gun, robs elderly woman at ATM (Memphis Police Department)
WATCH: Man points gun, robs elderly woman at ATM
Experts offer advice to avoid internet scams
Seven students from Hardin Valley Academy will compete for the International Rocketry Challenge...
Hardin Valley students represent United States at international rocketry competition