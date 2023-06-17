Balloon release to honor the life of 4-year-old Sequioa Samuels

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A balloon release is happening Saturday, June 17 to honor the life of 4-year-old Sequioa Samuels after her body was found Friday near the apartment where she lived.

It will happen on Caldwell Avenue in North Memphis at 4 p.m.

Those planning to attend are encouraged to bring pink, silver, or white balloons.

