Balloon release to honor the life of 4-year-old Sequioa Samuels
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A balloon release is happening Saturday, June 17 to honor the life of 4-year-old Sequioa Samuels after her body was found Friday near the apartment where she lived.
It will happen on Caldwell Avenue in North Memphis at 4 p.m.
Those planning to attend are encouraged to bring pink, silver, or white balloons.
