Caregiver accused of killing toddler, injuring another child, police say


By Danica Sauter
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 6:34 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
TULLAHOMA, Tenn. (WSMV) - A caregiver was charged with first-degree murder and two counts of aggravated child abuse after a two-year-old died and another child was hospitalized in Tullahoma, according to officials.

On Friday, June 16, around 11:40 a.m., officers with the Tullahoma Police Department responded to a call of a two-year-old child who wasn’t breathing.

When officials arrived at the home, first responders started life-saving measures. The child was taken to a local hospital for treatment, but later died, police said.

Police said that a second child in the home also had injuries and was taken to the hospital for treatment. The second child is in stable condition, according to police.

The children were being taken care of by 21-year-old Elic Smith, according to police. Smith was arrested and taken to the Coffee County Jail and was charged with one count of first-degree murder and two counts of aggravated child abuse.

Police said the incident is under investigation by law enforcement in both the city and county.

Officials said additional information will be provided once it is available.

