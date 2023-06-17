Enjoy warm sunshine this afternoon

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Saturday brings more warm sunshine to the area along with that haze from the smoke. We’ll warm to the upper 80s for the afternoon.

WHAT TO EXPECT

If you liked Friday, Saturday is just as nice with lower humidity levels and warm sunshine to go around.

We’ll have a high of 87 in Knoxville to 83 in Crossville.

Make sure to put on the sunscreen if you plan on spending extended periods of time outdoors as our UV index will remain high. You may also notice the haze returning as smoke from the Canadian wildfires slowly filters in.

LOOKING AHEAD

Father’s Day itself isn’t looking and as we see plenty of sunshine and a few clouds mixing in from time to time. High temperatures are close to in the middle to upper 80s with a stray shower for the afternoon or evening. Better rain chances aren’t far away however as we move into next week with a more unsettled pattern.

Rain chances will increase as soon as Monday and that is good news as we see beneficial rainfall to help with gardens and our lawns. Make sure to keep a close eye on the forecast especially for outdoor plans.

