Everything you need to know for Vols’ appearance in College World Series

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Vols are in Omaha, Nebraska, getting ready for their first pitch against No. 5 seed LSU on Saturday in the College World Series.

LSU is a familiar foe for the Vols, despite the two never meeting in the College World Series before. In the past 90 matchups, LSU has won 69 of them. The Tigers lead the Vols in Knoxville, Baton Route and even in neutral sites.

The two teams last met up in Baton Rouge in April when LSU took the win.

Previous Coverage: No. 1 LSU tops Tennessee, 6-4 to claim series

Here’s everything you need to know before the matchup.

Where can I watch the game?

The game will be aired on ESPN at 7 p.m. ET. Fans can listen to the game through the Vol Network on FM 99.1 and AM 990.

National radio will also carry the game on Westwood One through the SiriusXM app or on SiriusXM Channel 84.

Anyone who can’t watch or listen to the game can also keep up with the play-by-play on WVLT’s Live Thread or on Tennessee Baseball’s Twitter.

How does the College World Series work?

After all the teams, including Tennessee, have fought their way to Nebraska, some fans may be wondering how the College World Series works once all the teams fight their way to Nebraska.

WVLT Sports outlined everything you need to know.

Has Tennessee been in the College World Series before?

This is not Tennessee’s first appearance in the College World Series. In fact, UT is the only program in the SEC and one of just four teams in the nation to appear in two of the last three College World Series, along with Stanford (2021, 2022, 2023), Texas (2021, 2022) and Virginia (2021, 2023).

Tennessee’s first appearance was in 1951. The other four appearances were in 1995, 2001, 2005, 2021 and, of course, 2023.

Who will Tennessee play next?

Tennessee baseball officials laid out the exact schedule of who and when Tennessee will play throughout this College World Series appearance. If they win, they will play either Wake Forest or Standford. If they lose, the Vols will play whoever loses between Wake Forest and Stanford in an elimination game. The full College World Series schedule is below:

Friday, June 16

Game 1 – Oral Roberts vs. TCU, 2 p.m. | ESPN

Game 2 – Virginia vs. Florida, 7 p.m. | ESPN

Saturday, June 17

Game 3 –Wake Forest vs. Stanford, 2 p.m. | ESPN

Game 4 – LSU vs. Tennessee, 7 p.m. | ESPN

Sunday, June 18

Game 5 – Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2, 2 p.m. (Elimination game) | ESPN

Game 6 – Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2, 7 p.m. | ESPN

Monday, June 19

Game 7 – Loser of Game 3 vs. Loser of Game 4, 2 p.m. (Elimination game) | ESPN

Game 8 – Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 4, 7 p.m. | ESPN

Tuesday, June 20

Game 9 – Winner of Game 5 vs. Loser of Game 6, 2 p.m. (Elimination game) | ESPN

Game 10 – Winner of Game 7 vs. Loser of Game 8, 7 p.m. (Elimination game) | ESPN

Wednesday, June 21

Game 11 – Winner of Game 6 vs. Winner of Game 9, 2 p.m. | ESPN

Game 12 – Winner of Game 8 vs. Winner of Game 10, 7 p.m. | ESPN

Thursday, June 22

Game 13 – Winner of Game 6 vs. Winner of Game 9, 2 p.m. or 7 p.m. (If necessary) | ESPN or ESPN2

Game 14 – Winner of Game 8 vs. Winner of Game 10, 7 p.m. (If necessary) | ESPN2

