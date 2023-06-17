Father’s Day weekend fun at the Bill Williamson Memorial Golf Tourney

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - In honor and memory of Bill Williamson, Provision CARES Foundation and the Williamson family put on the 9th Annual Bill Williamson Memorial Golf Tournament.

This annual tournament is held on the Friday of Father’s Day weekend to celebrate all fathers, and encourage sons and daughters to schedule family time to play golf with their father, as Bill and his sons did so often.

Bill was diagnosed with prostate cancer in his early 50s. He led a very determined and courageous fight against the disease until his passing at age 72, on Father’s Day 2014. As is often the case with others who endure prostate cancer, his fight included times of hope, disappointment, victories, and defeat.

Yet throughout the years of his ongoing battle, he led his fight with a sense of determination and dignity that was admired and respected by all who knew him. A loving and devoted family man, a loyal and beloved friend, and an inspiration to all, Bill personified the spirit of “never quit” and “never give up.”

World long drive champion and trick shot artists, Jeff Crittenden, was there to entertain golfers.

“He’s absolutely amazing, whether it’s hitting off very tall tees or using a six foot driver. A terrific guy, helping out a great cause while again, having fun with the game of golf,” Crittenden said. “I hear the reactions. I kind of wish I was filming that sometimes because they’re not expecting they’re expecting me to hit it but they’re not expecting me to hit it 320 yards off, you know a three foot tee. It’s not just come out and swing hard, hit the ball hard. You got so much more into you got to put the right spin. You got to correct launch angles. There’s a lot that goes into it. And then you get six balls to try and do it.”

He was set up there at the 18th tee box and for a contribution to the charity. He’d hit the drive for the teams coming through. Needless to say, some great scores on that hole and again, all for a great cause!

Make plans to join in next June at the Avalon Country Club.

