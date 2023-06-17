Hardin Valley students represent United States at international rocketry competition

Seven students from Hardin Valley Academy will compete for the International Rocketry Challenge in Paris.
By Sam Luther
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 10:56 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - At Hardin Valley Academy, it’s the first year the school has had a rocketry team, but they’ve already found instant success with the help of coach and mentor Tim Smyrl.

A team of seven students from HVA was deemed the best out of nearly 800 teams in the nation after winning the American Rocketry Challenge last month, meaning they will now represent the United States in the International Rocketry Challenge in Paris in a few weeks.

“We got really lucky. We got some really special kids, some really smart kids, and of course, that’s the main ingredient in this competition,” said Smyrl.

According to recent Hardin Valley graduate and current member of the rocketry team Mickey Dandena, the students made their rocket using fuel to launch it along with cardboard, plastic and gunpowder for the rocket to go more than 800 feet in the air upon launch.

“It was incredible. Honestly, it doesn’t feel like it was supposed to happen to us,” Dandena said after learning they were going to represent the United States.

The team is meeting several times each week to practice launches before their all-expenses paid trip to Paris.

“There’s still some way to accomplish what you’re going for; it’s just going to take a lot of dedication and a lot of time,” said Dandena.

The competition in Paris takes place at the end of the month.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

