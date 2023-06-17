Louisville car theft victim warns other KIA owners

Two minutes and a phone charger are all it took to steal a woman’s car.
By Marresa Burke
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 12:14 PM EDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two minutes and a phone charger are all it took to steal a woman's car.

On Monday, June 5, Mykenzi Brown was shocked to see her car gone from her home in the St. Denis neighborhood.

Her neighbor’s security footage caught the moment the thieves drove off with more than just her car.

“It sucks to think that you put in all that hard work and let alone be in the dealership for three hours, and someone can get the car in five minutes,” Brown said.

Last year, a social media challenge began worrying Kia and Hyundai owners. Teenagers were stealing cars across the country, including Louisville.

When Brown first heard about the car thieves targeting Kia’s, she tried to get a steer wheel lock and made appointments for software updates.

She finally secured an appointment for a week after her car was stolen at her house and ended up being crashed into daycare.

”It’s just getting to a point where these kids are doing reckless things for fun,” Brown said. “They will break out your back window and drive off with a USB.”

The thieves haven’t stopped since they stole Mykenzi’s car. On Friday evening, Ring Doorbell’s alert system warned people about another attempted car theft. For Brown, there’s a bigger lesson in all this.

“It just kind of shows me how easily something can be taken away,” Brown said. “No matter how hard you work for it or think it’s yours, anything physical can be taken away from you. It also taught me to be grateful for the things you do have.”

