New rule for ticket industry mirrors Tennessee’s recent legislation to avoid hidden fees

Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 8:20 PM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Consumers can expect no hidden fees the next time they purchase online concert tickets.

President Biden announced Ticketmaster and Live Nation will no longer have hidden fees tagged along with the concert prices like buyers have experienced before in the past. It’s a similar move Tennessee lawmakers made this past session.

Rep. Hemmer was one of the lawmakers who co-sponsored the legislation that requires all online concert or sporting events vendor fees to show the upfront prices ultimately avoiding hidden fees. Representative Hemmer explains why this type of legislation is so important.

“One of the main things we heard over and over again was how consumers felt like they were getting a bait and switch when they went to go buy tickets and the fees were astronomical and they ended up sometimes doubling more for the price of the ticket,” said Representative Hemmer.

Ken Winterhalter recently attended a Chris Stapleton concert. He paid for his concert tickets and noticed the hidden fees.

“I would probably say $1,110 to $1,200. It was a small venue and there were a lot of fees on the backside,” Winterhalter said.

The law also outlaws spoofing where vendors or bad actors would create deceptive u-r-ls with the copyrighted names of the artist or sporting venue and raise the prices unnecessarily.

“I think the Taylor Swift fiasco showed that there was plenty of bad blood, no pun intended, in the industry and amongst consumers. I had my own staff, and friends that tried to get tickets. Unfortunately, it brought home to me that there are so many bad things going on in this industry and it really was worth looking into and finding solutions,” said Representative Hemmer. This law goes into effect July 1st that’s when Tennesseans will see their true price before they check out. The law also bans spoofing where vendors or bad actors would create deceptive u-r-ls with the copyrighted names of the artist or sporting venue and raise the prices unnecessarily.

“I think as a consumer no matter if it’s concert tickets or anything there should always be full disclosure and the fact that they’re showing everything upfront and there’s going to be nothing on the back end is really the way it should be no matter what you buy,” Winterhalter said.

Representative Hemmer says concert prices were steadily rising and this was a big concern. Lawmakers wanted to make sure people could afford to go to concerts throughout Tennessee and especially right here in Music City.

