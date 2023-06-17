PREVIEW: Vols open CWS with re-match vs. LSU

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Ready for the Greatest Show on Dirt, the Tennessee baseball team begins the 2023 Men’s College World Series on Saturday night at Charles Schwab Field, taking on familiar foe in No. 5 national seed LSU at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN.

The Vols (43-20) have had a long road to get to Omaha, grinding through the NCAA Clemson Regional before taking the final two games of the NCAA Hattiesburg Super Regional at Southern Miss. Tennessee has been propelled by its ability to battle through games and do what it must to win.

The Vols are making their sixth trip to Omaha in program history and second in the last three seasons. Tennessee will look to reverse its fortunes at the final stage of the NCAA Tournament as the Vols are looking for their first win at the CWS since 2001.

HEY OMAHA, THE VOLS ARE BACK!

For the second time in three years and the sixth time overall, Tennessee is back in Omaha for the NCAA Men’s College World Series (2023, 2021, 2005, 2001, 1995, 1951).

UT is the only program in the SEC and one of just four teams in the nation to appear in two of the last three College World Series, joining Stanford (2021, 2022, 2023), Texas (2021, 2022) and Virginia (2021, 2023).

The Big Orange advanced to Omaha after winning the Hattiesburg Super Regional against Southern Miss. UT won back-to-back elimination games over the Golden Eagles after dropping the series opener, 5-3. The Vols are now 9-3 overall record in super regional games, and have won four of the five super regionals they’ve participated in, with last season being the lone exception (lost to Notre Dame). UT has won all three of its super regional appearances away from home, posting a 6-1 record in matchups against Southern Miss (Hattiesburg, Miss.), East Carolina (Kinston, N.C. in 2001) and Georgia Tech (Atlanta in 2005).

After going undefeated in the Clemson Regional two weekends ago, the Vols have now won nine straight NCAA Regional games, the longest streak in program history and second longest current streak in the nation (Texas - 12). Tennessee and Texas are the only two programs in the country with current win streaks of nine games or longer in NCAA Regional play. This year’s regional championship marked the program’s first away from Knoxville.

VOLS ARE BATTLE TESTED

Tennessee has had no shortage of games against top-end competition this season after playing eight series and 25 total games against ranked foes this year. UT won five of those eight series, including taking two of three on the road against No. 9 Southern Miss in the Hattiesburg Super Regional last weekend.

The Big Orange is 15-10 overall against ranked teams this season, including six victories on the road after

toppling No. 9 ranked Southern Miss in the super regional and No. 4 national seed Clemson in a 14-inning thriller in the NCAA Clemson Regional.

Earlier this season, the Vols completed a grueling stretch of five straight weekend series against top-15 teams with a sweep of No. 2 Vanderbilt (April 21-23). The Vols played four consecutive series against top-five foes, facing No. 2 Vandy, No. 5 Arkansas, No. 2 Florida, No. 1 LSU and No. 12 Texas A&M in five straight weekend series, posting an 8-7 record during that stretch.

Since Vitello became UT’s head coach in 2018, the Vols have posted 31 victories over teams ranked in the top 10 and seven wins over top-ranked teams - LSU in 2023, Ole Miss (x3) in 2022, Arkansas in 2021, Texas Tech in 2020 and Florida in 2018.

POSTSEASON PEN ON POINT

A major reason for Tennessee’s run to Omaha has been the dominance of the bullpen. In six NCAA Tournament games, the Vols’ bullpen has allowed just two runs in 23.2 innings, posting a 0.76

earned run average. UT’s relievers have combined for 29 strikeouts while issuing just 10 walks and have held opposing hitters to a .143 batting average during that span, as well.

During last weekend’s Hattiesburg Super Regional at Southern Miss, Tennessee’s relievers allowed just one run in nine innings of work, posting 12 strikeouts and allowing just one walk as the Big Orange held the Golden Eagles scoreless over the final 15 innings of the Super Regional

POSTSEASON ZANE

Senior third baseman Zane Denton has been arguably the most clutch hitter in Tennessee’s lineup during postseason play. Though he has just five hits, four of those have been round-trippers and almost all of those home runs have come in the most impactful of moments.

Denton had a two-homer game in the biggest of moments at Clemson, homering in the seventh inning before belting a three-run homer in the top of the ninth with the Vols down to their final strike.

He continued the strong showing at the plate in the regional finale against Charlotte, launching a homer high off the batter’s eye in the fourth inning.

Denton came through yet again in game three of the Hattiesburg Super Regional. With the Vols up just a run in the fifth, Denton crushed a 2-0 fastball high into the night sky that sailed over the fence for a three-run blast, giving the Vols some distance and quieting the home crowd.

For his performance during the first weekend of the NCAA Tournament, Denton was named to the NCAA

Clemson All-Regional Team and his four home runs in the tournament currently rank tied for third among all players.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.