Runner hit by motorcycle during race, police say

BELL BUCKLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A person was hit by a motorcycle while they were running a race at the RC Cola-MoonPie Festival in Bell Buckle, according to the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office.

During the festival on Saturday, two motorcyclists entered through a blocked-off area. Police said one of the motorcyclists ran into one of the racers, severely injuring them.

Police believe one of the motorcycles was black, and the other was white. A video posted by the BCSO shows the white motorcycle’s driver hitting the runner.

The identity of the racer has not been released.

Police are searching for the two motorcyclists involved in the incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office at 931-684-3232.

