Runner hit by motorcycle during race, police say

Police said two motorcycles came through a blocked off area, and one of them hit a runner.
Police said one of the two motorcyclists that entered through a blocked-off area ran into a...
Police said one of the two motorcyclists that entered through a blocked-off area ran into a runner during a festival.(Bedford County Sheriff's Office)
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 11:21 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELL BUCKLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A person was hit by a motorcycle while they were running a race at the RC Cola-MoonPie Festival in Bell Buckle, according to the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office.

During the festival on Saturday, two motorcyclists entered through a blocked-off area. Police said one of the motorcyclists ran into one of the racers, severely injuring them.

Police believe one of the motorcycles was black, and the other was white. A video posted by the BCSO shows the white motorcycle’s driver hitting the runner.

The identity of the racer has not been released.

Police are searching for the two motorcyclists involved in the incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office at 931-684-3232.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Addy will be praised during a donor honor walk Thursday at ETCH
Simple procedure for most turns deadly for 8-year-old at East Tennessee Children’s Hospital
beloved radio host carjacked
Beloved Knoxville radio host carjacked at gunpoint
Knoxville skyline
Knoxville Old City staple set to close
Don Wells believes Summer was kidnapped
Father speaks two years after the disappearance of Summer Wells
Mitchell Cox
Hardin Valley Academy gets new principal after internal investigation

Latest News

Two minutes and a phone charger are all it took to steal a woman's car.
Car theft victim warns other KIA owners
Balloon release to honor the life of 4-year-old Sequioa Samuels
Balloon release to honor the life of 4-year-old Sequioa Samuels
William Arnold had his sexual assault sentence overturned and is now working for the Tennessee...
Tennessee man fights to clear his name after conviction overturned
Tourists are calling ahead to see what the situation is like in Pigeon Forge.
Enjoy warm sunshine this afternoon