Temperatures are climbing heading into Father’s Day

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Happy Saturday! Temperatures are going to be a little warmer as we head into Father’s Day on Sunday. Rain chances return and continue to stick around throughout most of the week.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Tonight, will feature mostly clear conditions across the area, going with a low around 60 degrees. A few areas of patchy fog are possible as well before more sunshine arrives for the afternoon.

Sunday will feature mostly dry, but above average temperatures for just about everyone, Highs for your Sunday will be in the upper 80s to low 90s, with a stray pop-up shower or storm, but most areas will be dry. Tomorrow is definitely a good day to be at the lake or pool, as warmer temperatures settle into the area.

LOOKING AHEAD

As we go into next week, high temperatures take a dip with the extra cloud cover and rain coverage. Rain chances every day will be around 40 percent with Monday being the best opportunity to get rain at 60 percent. We’ll take any rain chance we can get with our drought conditions holding steady with the latest update.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, we’re watching for the potential of maybe a flash flooding risk popping up for Monday and Tuesday.

Showers and storms are back in the forecast heading into next week (WVLT)

