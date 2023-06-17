Tennessee baseball scores team-wide NIL deal
Before the Vols begin their College World Series run against No. 5 LSU, the team scored a team-wide Name, Image and Likeness deal with the Volunteer Club, according to WVLT’s media partner On3.
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 3:41 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Before the Vols begin their College World Series run against No. 5 LSU, the team scored a team-wide Name, Image and Likeness deal with the Volunteer Club, according to WVLT’s media partner On3.
Each athlete will receive four figures for promoting the collective on social media and signing a few items.
Donors can buy into a tiered subscription program, starting at $5. Fans can also buy autographed baseballs and other signed memorabilia on the Volunteer Club’s website.
Spyre Sports Group operates the Volunteer Club, along with another Tennessee-driven collective, Volunteer Legacy.
Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.