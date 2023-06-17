Tennessee baseball scores team-wide NIL deal

Before the Vols begin their College World Series run against No. 5 LSU, the team scored a team-wide Name, Image and Likeness deal with the Volunteer Club, according to WVLT’s media partner On3.
Before the Vols begin their College World Series run against No. 5 LSU, the team scored a...
Before the Vols begin their College World Series run against No. 5 LSU, the team scored a team-wide Name, Image and Likeness deal with the Volunteer Club, according to WVLT’s media partner On3.(Tennessee Athletics)
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 3:41 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Before the Vols begin their College World Series run against No. 5 LSU, the team scored a team-wide Name, Image and Likeness deal with the Volunteer Club, according to WVLT’s media partner On3.

Each athlete will receive four figures for promoting the collective on social media and signing a few items.

Donors can buy into a tiered subscription program, starting at $5. Fans can also buy autographed baseballs and other signed memorabilia on the Volunteer Club’s website.

Spyre Sports Group operates the Volunteer Club, along with another Tennessee-driven collective, Volunteer Legacy.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Addy will be praised during a donor honor walk Thursday at ETCH
Simple procedure for most turns deadly for 8-year-old at East Tennessee Children’s Hospital
beloved radio host carjacked
Beloved Knoxville radio host carjacked at gunpoint
Knoxville skyline
Knoxville Old City staple set to close
Don Wells believes Summer was kidnapped
Father speaks two years after the disappearance of Summer Wells
Mitchell Cox
Hardin Valley Academy gets new principal after internal investigation

Latest News

Bill Williamson Memorial Golf Tourney
Vol baseball
Everything you need to know for Vols’ appearance in College World Series
Vols in Omaha
PREVIEW: Vols open CWS with re-match vs. LSU
Vols open CWS with re-match vs. LSU