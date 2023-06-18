6 people transported to hospital after Knox Co. wreck

The wreck closed Hendon Chapel Road at Sevierville Pike in Knox County, according to the Seymour Volunteer Fire Department.
Six people were transported to the hospital after a wreck in Knox County on Sunday afternoon,...
Six people were transported to the hospital after a wreck in Knox County on Sunday afternoon, according to the Seymour Volunteer Fire Department.(Seymour Volunteer Fire Department)
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 1:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOX CO. Tenn. (WVLT) - Six people were transported to the hospital after a wreck in Knox County on Sunday afternoon, according to the Seymour Volunteer Fire Department.

Two cars were involved in the crash, which closed Hendon Chapel Road at Sevierville Pike. Six people were sent to the hospital as a result, but there has been no update as to their condition.

Knox County Sheriff’s Office deputies cleared the scene, according to SVFD officials.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

