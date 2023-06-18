6 people transported to hospital after Knox Co. wreck

KNOX CO. Tenn. (WVLT) - Six people were transported to the hospital after a wreck in Knox County on Sunday afternoon, according to the Seymour Volunteer Fire Department.

Two cars were involved in the crash, which closed Hendon Chapel Road at Sevierville Pike. Six people were sent to the hospital as a result, but there has been no update as to their condition.

Knox County Sheriff’s Office deputies cleared the scene, according to SVFD officials.

Knox Co. 2 vehicle MVA has Hendon Chapel at Sevierville Pike closed while KCSO works the wreck. 6 people transported to area hospitals. pic.twitter.com/Zhgl1LM1tn — Seymour VFD Alerts (@SeymourVFDAlert) June 18, 2023

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.