East Tennessee veteran laid to rest after going unidentified for more than 75 years

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Joe Vinyard was just 23 years old when he was killed during World War II as a tank operator when he was in Germany.

Since he died in 1944, Vinyard’s family has remained without answers as to where their loved one is when he never returned home. According to military records, the Loudon County man was in an unmarked grave in Belgium for decades before he was ultimately identified through DNA records.

“We never thought there was anything to come home; we thought it was just over,” said Vinyard’s niece Connie Jeckell.

Vinyard was laid to rest in Maryville near family at the Grandview Cemetery on Saturday afternoon during a funeral with full military honors.

The tank operator from East Tennessee is still remembered by family members who recall seeing their uncle at a young age.

“He was a kind gentle person. I can’t ever remember him causing his mom and dad any trouble,” said niece Faye Eblen.

For a family who for decades assumed they would never learn more about Vinyard, it’s a way to honor a loved one who made the ultimate sacrifice.

“It’s a closure for me to know we have something to bury here in the United States,” said Eblen.

According to the US Army, officials used DNA from Vinyard and samples from family members to make a “straightforward” match.

