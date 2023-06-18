Future UT track and field athlete asks for help to chase Olympics dream

Grant Campbell has to raise more than $11,000 to pay his own way to compete to qualify for the junior Olympics in Oregon.
By Sam Luther
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 7:54 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The University of Tennessee’s track and field team is getting one of the top high jumpers in the country in Grant Campbell who is set to enroll this summer.

Campbell, a recent graduate of Heritage High School, is a two-time state champion in the high jump and is well on his way to competing at the Junior Olympics.

The qualifier for the Olympics is in Eugene, Oregon, and while Campbell’s talent has earned him a spot to compete, he’s realized that it will come at a steep price.

“It’s exciting, it’s a little overwhelming,” said Campbell.

Campbell has to pay his own way to this event, which comes with a total cost of more than $11,000. Since he’s signed to be a college athlete at UT, he’s limited in the ways in which he can fundraise.

Unable to use resources like GoFundMe due to NCAA guidelines, Campbell has turned to a personal Name, Image, Likeness option where he’s signing pictures of himself in exchange for donations for his trip to Oregon to compete for a spot in the Junior Olympics.

“I mean it’s a dream come true to maybe, possibly, be an Olympian one day,” said Campbell.

Campbell’s trip to Oregon is less than three weeks away as he quickly tries to fundraise thousands after already pulling in more than $2,000 from his personal NIL.

The Bluetick Tavern in Maryville is hosting Campbell on Saturday, June 24 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. for a meet and greet where people are able to donate towards his trip.

If Campbell qualifies for the Junior Olympics, he would once again have to pay his way to Puerto Rico as he would then be representing the United States.

