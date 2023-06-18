It was in the cards for Tennessee’s Omari Thomas

The Big-O brings the fun to Kids Trade Day card event at the West Town Mall.
Vols defensive lineman at Kids Trade Day event at Dick's House of Sport
Vols defensive lineman at Kids Trade Day event at Dick's House of Sport(Rick Russo)
By Rick Russo
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 9:01 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s said one of the best ways to learn about your son or daughter’s favorite sports is through sports cards.

Several young card traders made their way to West Town Mall Saturday and Dick’s House of Sport to learn and trade with other young collectors at Kid’s Trade Day.

The event was put on by Underdog Collectibles. Staff members were on hand to answer questions and share tips and tricks. Guests will enjoy free packs, coupons, and giveaways.

Also making a special appearance, a card collecting enthusiast himself, Tennessee defensive lineman Omari Thomas.

It wasn’t just sports cards on display, Pokemon collectors were welcome too. Guests enjoyed free packs, coupons, and giveaways during what was a fun Saturday morning for all.

