It was in the cards for Tennessee’s Omari Thomas

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s said one of the best ways to learn about your son or daughter’s favorite sports is through sports cards.

Several young card traders made their way to West Town Mall Saturday and Dick’s House of Sport to learn and trade with other young collectors at Kid’s Trade Day.

The event was put on by Underdog Collectibles. Staff members were on hand to answer questions and share tips and tricks. Guests will enjoy free packs, coupons, and giveaways.

Also making a special appearance, a card collecting enthusiast himself, Tennessee defensive lineman Omari Thomas.

Trading cards are Big Deal so naturally the Big-O@901_sxvxge was on hand Saturday for the @UdogCollect Kids Trade Day event @DICKS Omari also taking the opportunity to show his support for @Vol_Baseball at the #MCWS #GBO @Vol_Football @wvlt pic.twitter.com/mv8lsMGG2k — Rick Russo (@wvltrick) June 17, 2023

It wasn’t just sports cards on display, Pokemon collectors were welcome too. Guests enjoyed free packs, coupons, and giveaways during what was a fun Saturday morning for all.

