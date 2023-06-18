Janae Edmondson throws first pitch at Sounds Game

The teen was hospitalized for over a month in St. Louis after a crash in February.
By Danica Sauter
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 7:32 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Janae Edmondson, the Smyrna volleyball star who lost her legs after being hit by a car in St. Louis, threw out the first pitch on Saturday night’s Nashville Sounds game.

Edmondson was hospitalized for over a month in St. Louis after a crash in February.

Previous Coverage
Middle Tennessee teen loses legs after being struck by car in St. Louis

Since then, the Smyrna community and surrounding areas have rallied to show their support, raising more than $800,000 to help the family with medical bills.

Edmondson graduated high school in May of this year and was set to play college volleyball before the crash. Instead, she will now be MTSU’s team manager.

