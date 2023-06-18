Pikeville community hosts prayer vigil for seven-year-old boy battling cancer

WYMT Mountain News Weekend Edition newscast at 6 p.m. on Sunday

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Seven-year-old Declan McCoy is in the fight for his life as he battles Rhabdomyosarcoma, a cancer that forms in soft bodily tissue.

Declan McCoy’s father, Josh McCoy, said doctors recently sent his child back home after they discovered the cancer had spread.

“He beat it, and then on his last scans after his treatment was over, they did the last scans, and his lungs were covered,” Josh McCoy said.

The McCoy family and the community are now hoping for divine intervention.

Several people gathered at the Pikeville City Park to pray to God for a cure.

“There’s been a lot of people messaging me saying he’s changed their lives. He’s touched them in a way they ain’t ever been touched before. He’s touched a lot of people,” Josh McCoy said about his son, Declan.

Josh McCoy also said everyone is learning from Declan’s courage, as doctors were unsure how long he would be alive.

“He’s a fighter. He’s the strongest person I know. You can just look at him and you can just see it. He’s fighting hard,” Josh McCoy said.

As community members prayed, Josh McCoy had one message for parents.

“Just hold your kids tight and love them every day, because you never know,” he said.

Now, the McCoy family and the Pikeville community are hoping anyone who hears Declan McCoy’s story will join them in praying.

