Plane crashes near Seymour Air Park

A small, single-propeller Cessna plane crashed near the Seymour Air Park on Saturday night, according to Seymour Volunteer Fire Department Spokesperson Adam Linsenbigler.
A small, single-propeller Cessna plane crashed near the Seymour Air Park on Saturday night,...
A small, single-propeller Cessna plane crashed near the Seymour Air Park on Saturday night, according to Seymour Volunteer Fire Department Spokesperson Adam Linsenbigler.(Seymour Volunteer Fire Department)
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 9:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEYMOUR, Tenn. (WVLT) - A small plane crashed near the Seymour Air Park on Saturday night, according to Seymour Volunteer Fire Department Spokesperson Adam Linsenbigler.

Linsenbigler told WVLT News that the single-propeller Cessna plane from the airpark crashed in a cow field past the runway.

SVFD crews were sent to the plane crash that involved three passengers. One was transported to the hospital.

The plane was leaking fuel, and SVFD crews helped clean it up with buckets and oil dry while neighbors in the area cleared the cows.

Blount County Sheriff’s Office officials contacted the Federal Aviation Administration to investigate. Tennessee Emergency Management Agency crews are en route to the scene and will call Environmental Remediation Consultants if necessary, according to Linsenbigler.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Addy will be praised during a donor honor walk Thursday at ETCH
Simple procedure for most turns deadly for 8-year-old at East Tennessee Children’s Hospital
beloved radio host carjacked
Beloved Knoxville radio host carjacked at gunpoint
Knoxville skyline
Knoxville Old City staple set to close
Don Wells believes Summer was kidnapped
Father speaks two years after the disappearance of Summer Wells
Mitchell Cox
Hardin Valley Academy gets new principal after internal investigation

Latest News

Funeral arrangements made for Dion Stutts, MUS Student who died in ATV crash
Funeral arrangements made for MUS Student who died in ATV crash
Crowds cling to their balloons to pay homage to the young soul lost.
Family and community gather for balloon release to honor 4-year-old Sequoia Samuels
Temperatures warming for Sunday afternoon
Temperatures are climbing heading into Father’s Day
Before the Vols begin their College World Series run against No. 5 LSU, the team scored a...
Tennessee baseball scores team-wide NIL deal