Plane crashes near Seymour Air Park

SEYMOUR, Tenn. (WVLT) - A small plane crashed near the Seymour Air Park on Saturday night, according to Seymour Volunteer Fire Department Spokesperson Adam Linsenbigler.

Linsenbigler told WVLT News that the single-propeller Cessna plane from the airpark crashed in a cow field past the runway.

SVFD crews were sent to the plane crash that involved three passengers. One was transported to the hospital.

The plane was leaking fuel, and SVFD crews helped clean it up with buckets and oil dry while neighbors in the area cleared the cows.

Blount County Sheriff’s Office officials contacted the Federal Aviation Administration to investigate. Tennessee Emergency Management Agency crews are en route to the scene and will call Environmental Remediation Consultants if necessary, according to Linsenbigler.

This is a developing story.

