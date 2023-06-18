Scattered showers and storms return for Monday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Happy Sunday! Rain chances are making a return as we head into Monday and throughout much of the week. A few strong storms possible for Monday with below average temperatures moving forward.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get messages from us on the latest conditions and forecast.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Tonight, clouds are on the increase with isolated showers possible mainly after midnight. Lows tonight will be in the mid 60s, thanks to that increased humidity, but we’ll be watching for rain chances to increase as we head towards daybreak.

Monday is going to be on the unsettled side with rain chances around 60 percent. Sunshine will be limited as we head into the afternoon, but a few breaks are possible and that could lead to a few stronger storms, although the risk remains low. Highs will be right around that 80 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

Rain chances stay elevated through good chunk of the 8-day forecast, with temperatures staying below average as we move through Friday. With the drought conditions we are seeing the risk of flooding remains low, but areas that do see rainfall in a short period of time it could produced at least some localized issues. Keep the rain gear handy as rain chances continue to stick around each day with more scattered chances by the end of the week.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, we’re watching for some drier days as we start the next work week and keeping an eye on the tropics.

Cooler temperatures with multiple rain chances ahead (WVLT)

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.