Sunshine for Father’s Day, rain to start next week

We’re tracking chances for rain for much of next week.
Temperatures warming for Sunday afternoon
Temperatures warming for Sunday afternoon(WVLT)
By Kyle Grainger
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 6:12 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Good morning! Welcome to Sunday and Happy Father’s Day. We’re starting off with some areas of fog and a bit cool for some as temperatures are in the 50s. Enjoy the Sunshine for the rest of the day before showers arrive for Monday morning.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Sunday is going to be a repeat of Saturday with low humidity levels, lots of sunshine and warmth. Sunday is slightly warmer as we approach 90 degrees for the afternoon. We do have poor air quality thanks to the smoke in the air.

As we move into the evening hours, clouds will start to thicken and eventually leads to rain showers overnight and into Monday morning.

Monday morning we wake up to scattered batches of rain across the area and temperatures near 67 to start the day.

LOOKING AHEAD

Monday brings a quarter to half inch of rain, but wait, there’s more to come! On and off rain and storms will be with us for much of next week, bringing all of us a chance for shower or storm.

We’ll welcome the first day of summer on Wednesday with scattered rain and a high temperature of 81.

Staying in the low to mid 80s leading into the weekend.

