Astronaut has Middlesboro community ‘buzzing’

MIDDLESBORO, Ky. (WYMT) - John Shoffner, a man who spent part of his childhood living in Middlesboro, recently returned from being the pilot of an Axiom Space mission.

Part of that mission was virtually bringing space back to Middlesboro School District students and the community.

“Now having the chance to go to space, it was easy for me to think back about when I was 10, how much I wanted to know about space. So, I was sure there are lots of other eight, nine and 10-year-olds that had that same question today,” John Shoffner said.

With each video engagement they had, excitement and thrill were common emotions through the city.

“It was really neat because we had to be online with NASA about an hour prior to our engagement. So, that was just adding to that anticipation, and people were literally on the edge of their seats, and when John finally came on view on the screen, of course there was a big round of applause,” said Middlesboro Schools STEM Director Chris Stotts.

As he chatted with students on video while floating in a space station, Shoffner became a symbol of hope for students.

“Just hearing the kids saying, ‘He’s a real life astronaut! I spoke to a real life astronaut,’ you know those things are just unforgettable,” Chris Stotts said.

Shoffner made sure students knew, however, that there are other paths to success as well.

“It does not have to be an astronaut. It does not have to be a scientist. You can be whatever is in your heart, and what you see and envision in yourself is the most important part, and that’s the correct one,” he said.

Shoffner will be gifted a key to the City of Middlesboro on June 29 at the Levitt Concert.

