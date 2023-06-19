The Covenant School will not return to main campus in the fall for classes

The Brentwood church is the same place the school finished out this past school year.
Brentwood Hills Church of Christ
Brentwood Hills Church of Christ(WSMV)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 1:11 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Covenant School will be resuming classes at its temporary site in the fall of 2023 and will not be returning to its main campus.

A spokesperson for the school confirmed to WSMV4 that Covenant will be resuming classes at Brentwood Hills Church of Christ for the fall semester.

Related Coverage:
Parents of slain Covenant students file statements on writings’ release
Brentwood Hills Church of Christ to serve as temporary site for Covenant School students

The church is the same location where the school finished out this past school year.

The move to the church as a temporary school site was announced in early April following the tragic shooting on March 27. Brentwood Hills Church of Christ is about 10 minutes down the road from The Covenant School’s campus.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Six people were transported to the hospital after a wreck in Knox County on Sunday afternoon,...
6 people transported to hospital after Knox Co. wreck
A small, single-propeller Cessna plane crashed near the Seymour Air Park on Saturday night,...
Plane crashes near Seymour Air Park
Before the Vols begin their College World Series run against No. 5 LSU, the team scored a...
Tennessee baseball scores team-wide NIL deal
Saquoia Samuels
4-year-old’s remains found in garbage bin, affidavit says; mother, boyfriend charged
Mitchell Cox
Hardin Valley Academy gets new principal after internal investigation

Latest News

The HeartSong Lodge & Resort will feature 302 rooms and be located near Dollywood’s DreamMore...
How to book Dollywood’s HeartSong Lodge and Resort
More rain and cooler temperatures for Tuesday
More rain moving in Tuesday, below average temperatures stick around
Sequoia Samuels' paternal grandmother speaks
Sequoia Samuels’ paternal grandmother shares how family is coping
Chase Dollander
LIVE THREAD: Vols tied with Stanford 4-4 in CWS elimination game