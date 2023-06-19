The Covenant School will not return to main campus in the fall for classes

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Covenant School will be resuming classes at its temporary site in the fall of 2023 and will not be returning to its main campus.

A spokesperson for the school confirmed to WSMV4 that Covenant will be resuming classes at Brentwood Hills Church of Christ for the fall semester.

The church is the same location where the school finished out this past school year.

The move to the church as a temporary school site was announced in early April following the tragic shooting on March 27. Brentwood Hills Church of Christ is about 10 minutes down the road from The Covenant School’s campus.

