East Tennessee Children’s Hospital hosts ‘Camp Cure’ for kids with diabetes

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Camp Cure is an annual camp put on by East Tennessee Children’s Hospital allowing kids ages 5 to 13 with type one diabetes to learn safe practices and proper nutrition for their bodies.

Tammy Van Dyk, the director, explained that months of planning went into making this week happen.

Typical tasks like lunchtime are an intricate process at this camp.

“Our nutritionists look at every single carb, and they put out the number of carb counts on cards. Every child goes through the line, they select different stickers and then at the very end, we look at their ID badges and see how many carbs that they are allowed to have to make sure that they have the right amount as they grab those stickers through the line,” said Van Dyk.

The campers also heard from a social worker to learn how to cope with the emotional components that come with having this condition.

Many of the kids are giving their first injection at the camp, and Nurse Educator, Allison Cate speaks on the importance to uplifting them to help the stressful experience.

“My overall goal for the kids is for them to feel comfortable in their own skin. These kids are just children who have type one diabetes. They need to remember that they are just kids and that they can live their lives just like any other kid,” Cate said.

In addition to the learning, they also played games and made crafts just like a typical summer camp.

“Even one child earlier this week even said that they want camp every week for the rest of their life,” said Van Dyk.

Camp Cure provided kids with knowledge and a support system that will last them a lifetime.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.