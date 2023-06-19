How to book Dollywood’s HeartSong Lodge and Resort

Dollywood's highly-anticipated HeartSong Lodge and Resort is set to open in just a few months.
The HeartSong Lodge & Resort will feature 302 rooms and be located near Dollywood’s DreamMore...
The HeartSong Lodge & Resort will feature 302 rooms and be located near Dollywood’s DreamMore Resort and Spa.(Dollywood)
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 3:54 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Dollywood’s highly-anticipated HeartSong Lodge and Resort is set to open in just a few months.

Previous Coverage: What’s coming at Dollywood’s HeartSong Resort?

Guests will be able to start booking the lodge on June 26 on the HeartSong website. The earliest rooms that will be available are for Nov. 3.

“The opening of the booking window really starts to make things feel real,” said Eugene Naughton, Dollywood Parks & Resorts President.

Dollywood’s newest resort will offer 302 rooms, including family suites and bunk rooms.

All Dollywood resort guests also receive priority access to parks, early park entry on Saturday and complimentary Dollywood TimeSaver passes. Guests will also be able to get door-to-door transportation if they book in the HeartSong Lodge and Resort.

