How to get rid of unwanted guest in your home

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - There is no one-size-fits-all when it comes to a pest control plan. If anyone has an animal living in their home, it can be dangerous or even illegal for them to try to remove it themselves.

“So this time of year we are dealing with a lot of juvenile calls so we’ve got raccoons and squirrels that we’re dealing with mostly talking on the wildlife side. Those guys have young right now, so we’re dealing with juveniles so these would be approximately what you would think of as teenagers so they’re roughhousing, they’re making a lot of noise in attics,” said Matt Chitwood, the Owner of Critter Wranglers.

Critter Wranglers are licensed and certified to remove wildlife, pest and rodents from homes. Chitwood said bugs and wildlife can enter the home through cracks, dryer vents, chimneys and more.

“So what the best thing to do with prevention is what we call exclusion, or animal proofing. Those would be things like making sure you got a good vent guard on your bathroom exhaust vents or dryer vents, making sure that your gable vents on your home are secured. Crawl space vents are tight things like that are essential to keep wildlife out,” said Chitwood.

He said people can do some of the pest control themselves, but as far as catching and releasing animals, Tennessee has laws against transporting wildlife.

“We know people do it the state definitely frowns upon that and there are laws in place regarding re-location and translocation of wildlife with quarantine in place rabies quarantine that wouldn’t allow you to relocate a raccoon to a new area and potentially spread that disease to a population that necessarily doesn’t have it,” said Chitwood.

The state wildlife agency will have information about disturbing, trapping or poisoning animals, so Chitwood recommends people call them before doing anything. Another option is they could call a professional.

Chitwood said nothing is too odd for them to remove from a home.

