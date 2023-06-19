Knoxville’s Beck Cultural Exchange Center celebrates Juneteenth

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Monday marks Juneteenth, the federal holiday that was signed into law in 2021 and commemorates the end of slavery.

Knoxville has its own history, and it was on full display at the Beck Cultural Exchange Center.

“So this is the heritage passageway. We call this the heritage room,” said Reverend Renee Kesler, President of the Beck Cultural Exchange Center, as she pointed out different artifacts in the room.

“We’re commemorating 158 years since that day happened in Galveston, Texas,” Kesler said.

June 19, 1865, was the day slaves in Galveston, Texas, were declared free, more than two years after the Emancipation Proclamation.

“We’re coming to a point in our history in our country where we’re recognizing we’ve got some extraordinary history that we need to commemorate, that we need to talk about, and that we want to share with everyone,” Kesler said.

Sharing history is the goal of the Beck Center on Juneteenth.

They gave tours and had a storytelling reenactment of an enslaved woman on Monday.

Kesler said people learned about history and art during the tour.

“These are all original pieces of artifacts,” Kesler said. “They speak to the rich culture of Africans from the African diaspora.”

Kesler said the Juneteenth celebrations started on Friday for the Beck Center as she met with black caucus legislators to talk about the path forward.

“We talked about education,” Kesler said. “Particularly as it pertains to the African-American community and to our younger students. We talked about healthcare, mental health and what that means to our community.”

Kesler said economics and how to develop small businesses in black communities were discussed too.

Austin East High School football players, coaches and cheerleaders decorated the front lawn of the Beck Center with 250 white roses and 158 flags.

The roses represented the approximately 250,000 slaves that were freed while the flags stood for 158 years since June 19, 1865.

