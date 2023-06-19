Let’s Cooking with Chef John | Roasted Eggplant Caponata

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - If you have the time, make the caponata at least a day ahead; it’s one of those dishes that improves with time. Eat it as they do in Sicily: spooned over bread or focaccia, alongside roast lamb or chicken, paired with a wedge of pecorino… in short, with almost anything!

Active Time: 15 minutes

Total Time: 1 hour

Ingredients

Directions

Preheat the oven to 425°. Toss the eggplant with 4 tablespoons olive oil in a large bowl, and season with salt and pepper. Arrange the eggplant on a baking sheet in 1 layer and roast until browned and tender, flipping halfway through, about 25 minutes. Let cool.

Meanwhile, cook the celery in a small pot of boiling water until crisp-tender, about 3 minutes. Drain and rinse under cold running water until cool. Drain well and set aside.

Heat the remaining 2 tablespoons of olive oil in a large skillet over moderately high heat. Add the onion and cook, stirring occasionally, until just golden, about 5 minutes. Add the olives, capers, reserved celery, tomato sauce, sugar, vinegar, and salt to taste. Gently stir in the eggplant, being careful not to break up the pieces. Simmer for 2 to 3 minutes, then transfer to a large bowl or platter and cool.