Let’s Cooking with Chef John | Roasted Eggplant Caponata

Travel to Italy without a plane ticket with this delicious recipe!
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 10:03 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - If you have the time, make the caponata at least a day ahead; it’s one of those dishes that improves with time. Eat it as they do in Sicily: spooned over bread or focaccia, alongside roast lamb or chicken, paired with a wedge of pecorino… in short, with almost anything!

Active Time: 15 minutes

Total Time: 1 hour

Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 pounds eggplant, cut into 1-inch pieces
  • 6 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, divided
  • Salt
  • Freshly ground black pepper
  • 1 bunch celery hearts, sliced
  • 1 red onion, halved lengthwise and thinly sliced
  • 1 cup good-quality tomato sauce
  • 1 cup green olives, pitted and torn into thirds
  • 1/4 cup capers, rinsed and drained
  • 1 tablespoon sugar, or to taste
  • 1/4 cup white wine vinegar
  • 2 tablespoons chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley, for garnish
  • Crostini to serve

Directions

  1. Preheat the oven to 425°. Toss the eggplant with 4 tablespoons olive oil in a large bowl, and season with salt and pepper. Arrange the eggplant on a baking sheet in 1 layer and roast until browned and tender, flipping halfway through, about 25 minutes. Let cool.
  2. Meanwhile, cook the celery in a small pot of boiling water until crisp-tender, about 3 minutes. Drain and rinse under cold running water until cool. Drain well and set aside.
  3. Heat the remaining 2 tablespoons of olive oil in a large skillet over moderately high heat. Add the onion and cook, stirring occasionally, until just golden, about 5 minutes. Add the olives, capers, reserved celery, tomato sauce, sugar, vinegar, and salt to taste. Gently stir in the eggplant, being careful not to break up the pieces. Simmer for 2 to 3 minutes, then transfer to a large bowl or platter and cool.
  4. Garnish the caponata with the chopped parsley and serve cold or at room temperature over crostini.

