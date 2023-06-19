LIVE THREAD: Vols down early to Stanford in elimination game

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee baseball is taking on No. 8 national seed Stanford in an elimination game Monday afternoon in the College World Series. The Cardinal lost its opener to No. 1 Wake Forest, 3-2, on Saturday afternoon.

Chase Dollander (7-6) got the start for the Vols, while Stanford sent out ace Quinn Matthews (10-4).

FIRST INNING

Maui Ahuna singled to right-center field on the first pitch of the game to give the Vols a leadoff batter. Hunter Ensley lined out to right for the first out before Jared Dickey sent Ahuna to third with a single of his own down the right field line. Griffin Merritt then sent a 3-2 pitch to shallow left field. Ahuna tagged up and headed for home but was gunned down way before reaching home plate to end the inning.

Dollander used just five pitches to record the first two outs of the game: a liner to Ahuna and a fly out to Ensley. The junior then got into trouble by walking Carter Graham and allowing a single to left to put a runner in scoring position. Stanford then attempted a double steal of second and third and was rewarded with a throwing error by Tennessee catcher Cal Stark, whose toss to second went wide right by four or five feet and into center field. Graham scored on the error to give Stanford an early 1-0 lead. The next batter - Alberto Rios - hit an RBI double down the left field line to score Braden Montgomery and give Stanford a 2-0 lead. Dollander then got Malcom Moore to pop up to left to end the inning.

SECOND INNING

Christian Moore popped up on the second pitch of his at bat before Blake Burke as able to sneak one past short for a one-out single. Zane Denton followed that up with a base knock to shallow left to give the Vols another runner in scoring position. Christian Scott worked a 2-2 count before striking out swinging for the second out. Cal Stark was able to work a 3-1 count before taking an offering right down the plate to make the count full. The Farragut native struck out swinging to leave two runners on base.

Dollander settled in to record a 1-2-3 inning and his first strikeout of the game.

THIRD INNING

