Memphis dad surprises his daughter with a special gift on Father’s Day

By Walter Murphy and Myracle Evans
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 11:47 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - On Father’s Day, a Memphis dad surprised his daughter with a special gift.

Mary Katherine Hill isn’t a dad, but for nearly a decade she’s fulfilled the role of both mother and father for the four kids she adopted, and over 50 children she’s fostered.

All of the playtime for so many children certainly has taken a toll on the house Hill uses to care for her large family.

So, while Hill was out of the country on a mission trip, her dad Jay Hill hatched a plan to give that home some much-needed tender love and care- TLC.

“She does so much for everyone,” said Jay. “It’s nice to get out and do something good for her.”

With the help of many friends including the Briarcrest Christian School football team, they gave the home a facelift.

“Every day is Father’s Day for me,” Jay said. “I just wanted to give her something special that she couldn’t do herself.”

“It’s amazing,” Hill said after her father lifted the blindfold. “It’s amazing to have all of these people and my dad help me on Father’s Day.”

