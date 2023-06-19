More rain moving in Tuesday, below average temperatures stick around

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Have you started singing rain rain, go away yet? If not, you will by the end of the week as rain chances stay elevated throughout most of the 8-day forecast.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Tonight, will feature cloudy conditions, a few isolated rain showers are possible, only about a 20 percent in coverage, most areas will stay dry. Lows tonight will be in the mid 60s, thanks to that increased humidity.

Your forecast for Tuesday will be a carbon copy of Monday, but the rain chances will likely be highest in the afternoon hours. Some flash flooding appears possible for your Tuesday, so if you see some flooding, you know the saying, “Turn Around – Don’t Drown”. Highs will be in the upper 70s nearing the 80-degree mark.

LOOKING AHEAD

Flash flooding could become an issue in the next few days, as we are going to see rounds of rain each day. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s for the next few days. Shower and storm chances will remain scattered through the middle of the week with our below average temperatures. We will be drying out for the weekend, but that means increased temperatures as well.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, we’re watching for the opportunity to dry out, and keeping an eye on the tropics as it is getting active.

Temperatures remain below average with additional rain chances (WVLT)

