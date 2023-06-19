Overturned truck closes lane on Alcoa Highway

The crash happened around 10:15 a.m. Monday near Marine Park, according to the Tennessee Department of Transportation.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 1:10 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A crash involving a truck closed a lane on Alcoa Highway Monday morning.

The crash happened around 10:15 a.m. Monday near Marine Park, according to the Tennessee Department of Transportation. Knoxville Police Department officers responded to the crash, which has caused backups on the northbound side of the highway through the time of writing (1 p.m.).

WVLT News has reached out to the Knoxville Police Department for more information.

