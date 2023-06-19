Unsettled weather pattern sets up this week with on and off storms

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The rain and storms are here and will stick around throughout the week. Rain chances become more scattered this afternoon to evening.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get messages from us on the latest conditions and forecast.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Temperatures are in the upper 60s this morning with light to moderate showers. A few rumbles of thunder are possible too.

Rain chances remain on the scattered side this afternoon to evening with a high near 80 degrees. An isolated stronger storm is possible closer to the foothills and mountains this afternoon to evening. We’ll dry out overnight with more rain and storms by Tuesday.

LOOKING AHEAD

Scattered to widespread rain and storms move back in Tuesday afternoon at a 60% coverage. Highs are still near 80 degrees.

Highs remain in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees for the majority of the week. We’ll also hang onto those scattered downpours and storms at a 40% coverage throughout the week. Throughout the week, we will keep an eye on the localized flooding threat.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, we are tracking warmer temperatures and lower rain chances for the second half of the weekend and into early next week.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.