Ways to save on summer energy bills

(InvestigateTV) — Electricity prices for the average consumer rose by nearly 6% in the past 12 months, according to the latest Bureau of Labor Stastics (BLS) data.

A-Plan Insurance created a list of the top tips for saving energy at home to help consumers protect their wallet:

Gas bill

Install a smart thermostat to keep a tight control on thermostat use

Consider lowing the temperature of water heaters

Electricity bill

Turn off or unplug nonactive/unused appliances

Turn off lights in empty rooms

Hang laundry to dry, rather than using a tumble dryer in the summer months

Water bill

Replace your shower heads to significantly reduce water consumption

Use dishwashers over sink washes to use less water

Take showers instead of baths

Fix any leaks right away

For more energy saving tips, download this free guide from Energy.gov.

If you or someone you know needs help paying energy bills, you may be eligible for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP).

