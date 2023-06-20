Body found in McMinn County, Athens police say

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A dead man was found in McMinn County Monday, according to officials with the Athens Police Department.

That body was found around 2:40 p.m. in a wooded area near Decatur Pike and Clark Street, they said. The body was inspected by medical examiners and reportedly taken to the medical examiner’s office.

Police are investigating, but the identity and cause of death have not been determined, APD officials said.

