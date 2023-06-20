Endangered Child Alert issued for 9-month-old baby missing from Grainger County

9-month-old Alexandria Zimmer may be with her non-custodial father, Scott Cushner, who is wanted by the Grainger County Sheriff’s Office for custodial interference.
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 6:45 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
GRAINGER COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Bureau of Investigation officials issued an Endangered Child Alert for a missing 9-month-old baby out of Grainger County.

Alexandria Zimmer may be with her non-custodial father, Scott Cushner, 51, who is wanted by the Grainger County Sheriff’s Office for custodial interference.

Anyone who sees them is urged to call the Grainger County Sheriff’s Office at 865-828-3613 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

