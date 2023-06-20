From farm to tap: How an East Tennessee hopyard will help breweries across the state

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - You’ve heard of farm to table, but now there’s farm to tap.

The University of Tennessee celebrated the grand opening of a hopyard last week. Hops are one of the main ingredients in beer, and growing them locally could help East Tennessee businesses.

The whole point of the hopyard is to experiment with different kinds of hops to see which ones work the best in beer and grow the best in East Tennessee.

The head brewer at Yee Haw Brewing Co. in Knoxville said hops typically don’t grow too well in Tennessee because of the warm climate. He said they grow much better in the pacific northwest where it’s cooler.

Over the next decade or so, the hopyard is going to grow different types of hops, and work with breweries across the state to see which ones make for the best beer. Plus, it’ll give beer a local flavor.

”Local ingredients are really important to our story and what we’re trying to do,” Chris Meadows said, head brewer for Yee-Haw Brewing Co. “It really puts our land to work, you put farmers to work when you’re buying a pint of beer. Instead of ordering things from Germany, or across the country. We can order things closer to home. That impacts a great deal in a positive way for our state.”

The hopyard is part of the East Tennessee Ag Research Education Center just off Alcoa Highway.

The Dean of UT Ag Research said the brewery industry is a big one in Tennessee too. He said there are more than 100 companies across the state, which generates about $1.3 billion a year, and he believes the industry state-wide is only getting stronger.

