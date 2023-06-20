First baby surrendered to Baby Box on the path to adoption

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The first baby surrendered to the state’s only Baby Box is going through the adoption process. Someone dropped the baby boy off at the Knoxville Fire Department on May 27.

Previous Coverage: First baby safely surrendered in Knoxville’s Safe Haven Baby Box

Parents can surrender their babies through the state’s Safe Haven Law without being prosecuted.

“I do think it’s good as that option of last resort,” said Jeremy Harrell, President of The Adoption Project.

The Baby Box can be found at Knoxville Fire Department’s Station 17 on Western Avenue.

People can anonymously drop off a baby up to two weeks old, no questions asked, and firefighters will take care of the child and get them to the proper help.

The baby box was used for the first time in the state at the end of May. That baby boy has been placed with a family that plans to adopt him. There is still a process the parents have to go through to make it official, but the child is on the road to finding his forever home.

“I’m glad that we have it, very supportive of it. I think for children especially,” Harrell said.

Harrell said it is a faster process than usual to place the child. He said the private adoption process can be long for all parties with the child stuck in the middle. Since parents are voluntarily surrendering their child through the baby box, it’s easier to place the baby with a family that’s already been vetted.

However, Harrell said there are drawbacks.

“If you’re in a place where you can go through an agency and make a placement, then you can choose the family and all those sorts of things. And you also get some other wrap-around support services,” Harrell said.

Harrell said there are other safe haven options, like working with a hospital to surrender your child or working with an adoption agency or private attorney. Working with an adoption agency allows people to have a say in who the adopting family will be and to keep a relationship with the child.

On Thursday, Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon will meet with the firefighters who were on duty the night the baby was surrendered to the Baby Box.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.