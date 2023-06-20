‘I love them, and they love me’ | ‘Granny of the Vols’ dies at 86

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - For the past 41 years, Helen Ake York could be found at the same place every Saturday during football season as she greeted fans with a smile at gate 17 while scanning their tickets.

The longtime Vol fan spent so much time around campus she was affectionately called “Granny of the Vols” by many fans and players.

In 2016, WVLT’s Brittany Tarwater interviewed York and watched her greet then-head football coach Butch Jones with a big hug and words of encouragement on the Vol Walk along with several other players.

“I haven’t spent 80 years on this Earth for nothing, I love them, and they love me,” said York in the interview from 2016.

The passion and commitment to the football team made her death even tougher to deal with for her family. According to her daughter, York passed away peacefully at her Knoxville home over the weekend at 86 years old.

“She would go into a store for five minutes and it would take an hour because she’d talk to everybody,” said York’s daughter Cindy Rickus.

York would often be seen front and center on the Vol Walk, but at her home, she had a massive collection of Vols memorabilia, including pictures she’s had signed by the likes of Peyton Manning, Pat Summitt and Eric Berry.

Although at one point she was offered $10,000 for her entire collection of Vols memorabilia, York said back in 2016 she’d never sell a lifetime’s worth of memories and collectibles.

According to the family, they will have a private funeral for the beloved Vol fan at an undisclosed time and place.

