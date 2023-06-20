Kids learn valuable cooking skills at The Cutting Edge Classroom

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Cutting Edge Classroom is hosting summer camps for kids aged 9 to 15.

“I love it because I get to be a chef, and I get to actually wear a hat and an apron and be a chef. It’s really fun,” 11-year-old Gabi Ryerson said.

The four-day camps teach students the basics of cooking a nutritious meal and handling food. There is also a large focus on safety in the kitchen. Kids get to practice using hot appliances, like stoves and ovens, and learn proper knife techniques.

“Cooking, I wasn’t really good at. I couldn’t even cook mac and cheese,” Elsie Schmardeveck, 12, said.

The classes are taught by professional chefs. The chefs mentor and teach the students how to read and follow recipes. They also practice using basic math skills to pour perfect measurements.

“I like to do like all the new stuff I haven’t done. It’s kinda a challenge, and it’s pretty fun,” 12-year-old Gabriel Stinnett said.

This week’s camp focused on international food. On Tuesday, the kids cooked Mexican dishes like queso and quesadillas. Yesterday, they focused on Italian food and made pasta from scratch. The kids prepare and cook about five recipes a day.

Head Chef John Alunni said it’s not just cooking skills but life skills. Kids learn how to work as a team and follow directions.

“Every camp they come into, no matter which one it is, they’re gonna learn all those basic skills,” Alunni said.

Many more camps are being offered this summer. The full list of camps and registration list is on the organization’s website.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.