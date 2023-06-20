Knoxville organizations participate in annual Juneteenth parade

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Monday morning, multiple organizations gathered in East Knoxville for the annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Commemorative Commission Parade, celebrating the Juneteenth holiday. The route started at Chilhowee Park and concluded at Dr. Walter E. Hardy Park.

Despite the rain, people filled the streets with spirit and excitement for Juneteenth. The holiday marks the day that in 1865 when the last enslaved people in the United States learned they were free. The day serves as an opportunity for activism and education.

“We’re also celebrating our freedom and we’re also celebrating the many different trials that black people have been through and our culture. How it shaped our culture and how we carry ourselves today,” Leonard Weaver, drum major of Austin-East high school said.

Executive producer and director at Divine Urban Expressions Cultural Arts N Dance, Felecia Outsey, said she wants to uphold tradition.

“Passing it on from generation to generation so that when we’re no longer here, our kids will keep celebrating and understand we are more than just free,” she said.

Outsey said she was excited about this year’s parade turnout and hopes the support and unity continue on every day of the year.

“Continue to move the unity outside of Juneteenth, outside of MLK day. Even when these days occur, just to be more united and just understand what the purpose is,” she said.

