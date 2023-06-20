LIVE THREAD: LSU takes early 1-0 lead vs. Vols

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee baseball (44-21) is taking on LSU (49-16) for a fifth time this season on Tuesday evening.

FIRST INNING

LSU leadoff hitter Dylan Crews - who’s hitting .427 on the season - reached on a seven-pitch walk. Drew Beam struck out Tommy White in a four-pitch at-bat before a passed ball moved Crews over to second. Tre’ Morgan singled to left center to put runners on the corners with just one out. Gavin Dugas lined out to short before Cade Beloso singled to right center to score Crews and give LSU an early 1-0 lead.

TIGERS STRIKE FRIST

Beloso brings one home for LSU!#MCWS x 🎥 ESPN / @LSUbaseball pic.twitter.com/asBGwIOEwF — NCAA Baseball (@NCAABaseball) June 20, 2023

Jordan Thompson worked a full count before Beam was able to strike out the junior shortstop to strand two Tigers in scoring position and end the top of the frame.

Nate Ackenhausen earned the start for LSU. The lefty owns a 2-0 record on the season to go along with a 3.57 ERA.

Maui Ahuna lined out to short on the second pitch of his at-bat. Hunter Ensley grounded out to third before Jared Dickey grounded out to first to end the inning. Ackenhausen got out of the frame with just nine pitches.

SECOND INNING

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.