One person freed after ‘serious’ car crash, Rural Metro Fire officials say
Rural Metro Fire crews are working a “serious” car crash on Rutledge Pike near Mine Road.
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 4:16 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
One person needed to be pulled from the wreckage.
Officials asked people to use caution if they must travel that route.
This is a developing story.
