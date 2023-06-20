One person freed after ‘serious’ car crash, Rural Metro Fire officials say

By Carissa Simpson
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 4:16 PM EDT
KNOX CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - Rural Metro Fire crews are working a “serious” car crash on Rutledge Pike near Mine Road.

One person needed to be pulled from the wreckage.

Officials asked people to use caution if they must travel that route.

This is a developing story.

