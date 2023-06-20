Order milkweed seeds to help monarch butterflies in Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Department of Transportation officials announced the launch of Project Milkweed in honor of National Pollinator Week.

The project, which hopes to restore and preserve habitats for monarch butterflies and other pollinators across the state, will allow people to mail-order free milkweed seeds after they complete an online form.

The form can be found on the Pollinator Habitat Program’s website.

Milkweed is a flowering plant that serves a critical role as a host plant in the lifecycle of monarch butterflies. However, TDOT officials said that both the monarch butterfly population and milkweed habitats have experienced a 90% decline over the past 10 years.

“Pollinators are vital to life, growing food, and the economy of Tennessee,” TDOT Commissioner Butch Eley said. “This effort is an excellent way to educate the public about their critical importance and the threats they face and expand pollinator-friendly practices from TDOT-owned rights-of-way to neighborhood backyards.”

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.