Pellissippi State to host free emergency management camp for young women

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Pellissippi State Community College is set to host a free emergency management camp for young women this July.

The training will help women aged 16 through 22 learn to lead through disasters like blizzards, fires and floods. Pellissippi is one of four institutions nationwide chosen to host the HERicane Program in 2023. The program is offered by the Institute for Diversity and Inclusion in Emergency Management (I-DIEM).

“Women make up 50% of public sector jobs, but only 20% of the leadership positions,” I-DIEM officials said. “The HERricane Program gives young women the skills they need to close this gap and become leaders in whatever careers they choose.”

The program is slated for 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. July 24 through 28 on Pellissippi’s Magnolia Campus at 1610 E. Magnolia Ave.

“Saving lives from disasters can be achieved through any career field: urban planning, policy, communication and media, meteorology, public health, CPR training, disaster preparedness, firefighting, assessing storm damage, disease prevention and more,” said Pellissippi State Assistant Professor Donna Trogdon, program coordinator for Criminal Justice, who applied to host the HERricane Program at the college. “This is about female empowerment.”

While the program is free, only 24 spots are available. Apply here.

