Pellissippi State to host free emergency management camp for young women

The training will help women aged 16 through 22 learn to lead through disasters like blizzards, fires and floods.
Pellissippi State to host free emergency management camp for young women
Pellissippi State to host free emergency management camp for young women(WVLT)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 11:58 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Pellissippi State Community College is set to host a free emergency management camp for young women this July.

The training will help women aged 16 through 22 learn to lead through disasters like blizzards, fires and floods. Pellissippi is one of four institutions nationwide chosen to host the HERicane Program in 2023. The program is offered by the Institute for Diversity and Inclusion in Emergency Management (I-DIEM).

“Women make up 50% of public sector jobs, but only 20% of the leadership positions,” I-DIEM officials said. “The HERricane Program gives young women the skills they need to close this gap and become leaders in whatever careers they choose.”

The program is slated for 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. July 24 through 28 on Pellissippi’s Magnolia Campus at 1610 E. Magnolia Ave.

“Saving lives from disasters can be achieved through any career field: urban planning, policy, communication and media, meteorology, public health, CPR training, disaster preparedness, firefighting, assessing storm damage, disease prevention and more,” said Pellissippi State Assistant Professor Donna Trogdon, program coordinator for Criminal Justice, who applied to host the HERricane Program at the college. “This is about female empowerment.”

While the program is free, only 24 spots are available. Apply here.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Six people were transported to the hospital after a wreck in Knox County on Sunday afternoon,...
6 people transported to hospital after Knox Co. wreck
Overturned truck closes lane on Alcoa Highway
Overturned truck closes lane on Alcoa Highway
Removing unwanted guest from your home.
How to get rid of an unwanted guest in your home
She says the principal for The Philadelphia High School for Girls warned students that their...
High school graduate denied diploma for dancing on stage, crowd reaction
Chase Burns
Vols beat Stanford 6-4 in CWS elimination game

Latest News

From farm to tap: How an East Tennessee hopyard will help breweries across the state
From farm to tap: How an East Tennessee hopyard will help breweries across the state
More rain and storms today
Scattered to widespread rain and storms arrive this afternoon
Body found in McMinn County, Athens police say
Body found in McMinn County, Athens police say
Known for their oversized retail stores and iconic beaver mascot, Texas-based Buc-ee’s is...
Buc-ee’s submits plan to build in Clarksville