Rain chances continue but tracking some drier and warmer days

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Happy Tuesday! There is light at the end of the tunnel, rain chances start to decrease, just in time as the temperatures increase.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Tonight, will feature cloudy conditions, a few rain showers are possible, about a 40 percent in coverage. Lows tonight will be in the mid 60s, with a northeast wind 5 to 10mph.

Your forecast for Wednesday is calling for another wet day possible, rain chances around 60 percent in coverage. A few peaks of sunshine, but mostly cloudy conditions. We are closely monitoring the flooding potential as we are on day 3 of rain.

LOOKING AHEAD

There is light at the end of the tunnel, we just got to get through Thursday then rain chances start to dwindle down, as the temperatures start to increase as well. Friday, we start a warming trend as more sunshine and lower humidity comes into the forecast. Your weekend forecast looking dry and warm, possibly nearing 90 degrees on Sunday.

Going into next week, temperatures will be near average for this time of the year, limited rain chances as well. Monday is the only iffy day regarding rain chances, going with a 40 percent, not an all-day washout by any means.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, we’re tracking drier days next week and keeping an eye on the tropics as they are getting busy.

