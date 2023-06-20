Rain chances continue but tracking some drier and warmer days

Meteorologist Ben Cathey is tracking more opportunities for rain, but drier days are in our future.
Well below average for the start of summer
Well below average for the start of summer(WVLT)
By Ben Cathey
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 3:56 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Happy Tuesday! There is light at the end of the tunnel, rain chances start to decrease, just in time as the temperatures increase.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get messages from us on the latest conditions and forecast.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Tonight, will feature cloudy conditions, a few rain showers are possible, about a 40 percent in coverage. Lows tonight will be in the mid 60s, with a northeast wind 5 to 10mph.

Your forecast for Wednesday is calling for another wet day possible, rain chances around 60 percent in coverage. A few peaks of sunshine, but mostly cloudy conditions. We are closely monitoring the flooding potential as we are on day 3 of rain.

LOOKING AHEAD

There is light at the end of the tunnel, we just got to get through Thursday then rain chances start to dwindle down, as the temperatures start to increase as well. Friday, we start a warming trend as more sunshine and lower humidity comes into the forecast. Your weekend forecast looking dry and warm, possibly nearing 90 degrees on Sunday.

Going into next week, temperatures will be near average for this time of the year, limited rain chances as well. Monday is the only iffy day regarding rain chances, going with a 40 percent, not an all-day washout by any means.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, we’re tracking drier days next week and keeping an eye on the tropics as they are getting busy.

Some light at the end of the tunnel
Some light at the end of the tunnel(WVLT)

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Six people were transported to the hospital after a wreck in Knox County on Sunday afternoon,...
6 people transported to hospital after Knox Co. wreck
Overturned truck closes lane on Alcoa Highway
Overturned truck closes lane on Alcoa Highway
Removing unwanted guest from your home.
How to get rid of an unwanted guest in your home
She says the principal for The Philadelphia High School for Girls warned students that their...
High school graduate denied diploma for dancing on stage, crowd reaction
Chase Burns
Vols beat Stanford 6-4 in CWS elimination game

Latest News

More rain and storms today
Scattered to widespread rain and storms arrive this afternoon
Scattered to widespread rain and storms arrive this afternoon
Ben tracks a very soggy work-week ahead
More rain moving in Tuesday, below average temperatures stick around
Unsettled weather pattern sets up this week with on and off storms
Unsettled weather pattern sets up this week with on and off storms