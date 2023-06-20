Scattered to widespread rain and storms arrive this afternoon

Meteorologist Paige Noel says temperatures remain below-average as well.
More rain and storms today
By Paige Noël
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 3:33 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s another day with scattered to widespread rain and storms. The on-and-off nature of these storms continue throughout the week, but the good news is we look to be drier for the weekend.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Temperatures are in the mid to upper 60s this morning with patchy fog and a few showers.

More rain and storms are expected later this afternoon to evening at about an 80% coverage. Highs will be near 77 degrees mid-day and drop with the rain and storms arriving this afternoon. We could pick up another half an inch to an inch of rain. Watch out for localized flooding as the rain could be heavy at times.

LOOKING AHEAD

We are keeping an eye on the flooding threat as pockets of heavy rain continue over the next few days. We’re back at a 60% coverage for Wednesday with highs in the upper 70s.

Highs remain in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees towards the end of the week. We’ll see scattered downpours and storms through Friday.

The good news is the weekend looks drier and warmer with highs back in the low to mid-80s and spotty rain chances.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, we could see those scattered storms return Monday, but dry out early next week. We are also keeping an eye on the tropics.

Tuesday's First Alert 8-Day Planner
