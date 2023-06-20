Students receive $20K scholarships from Rotary Club of Knoxville

Two students received four-year scholarships for $20,000 from the Rotary Club of Knoxville.
Two students received four-year scholarships for $20,000.
By Christyn Allen
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 7:59 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tuesday, the Rotary Club of Knoxville awarded two four-year scholarships to high school graduates in Knoxville.

Lily Plewniak, a Farragut High graduate, and Davyn Mengeling, a Hardin Valley Academy graduate, are both headed to the University of Tennessee in the fall without debt thanks to the scholarships.

Plewniak graduated with a 4.39 GPA and scored a 29 on the ACT. She received the Rotary Club of Knoxville Scholarship and will study business and art at UT.

“Beginning college can be stressful, but I feel like with this, it’s providing a lot of security for me in financial ways and also connecting me with all these people, all the rotary members who are so supportive of my future,” said Plewniak.

Two students received four-year scholarships for $20,000.

Mengeling graduated with a 4.33 GPA and scored a 31 on the ACT. He received the Samuel L. and Juanita Weaver Scholarship. He will study computer science with a minor in cybersecurity.

Mengeling’s journey to college has been different than that of his classmates. He’s a survivor of childhood cancer. “I was diagnosed when I was three years old. What it’s called is histiocytosis,” he said.

Histiocytosis causes white blood cells to cluster and form tumors in parts of the body. Mengeling still has four tumors in his brain now.

However, that’s never held him back.

For kids who are faced with the same challenges he was, Mengeling has this message. " I would say, don’t give up. There are a lot of opportunities out there, and the world is your oyster, really,” he said.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Six people were transported to the hospital after a wreck in Knox County on Sunday afternoon,...
6 people transported to hospital after Knox Co. wreck
Overturned truck closes lane on Alcoa Highway
Overturned truck closes lane on Alcoa Highway
Removing unwanted guest from your home.
How to get rid of an unwanted guest in your home
She says the principal for The Philadelphia High School for Girls warned students that their...
High school graduate denied diploma for dancing on stage, crowd reaction
Chase Burns
Vols beat Stanford 6-4 in CWS elimination game

Latest News

Tennessee baseball (44-21) is taking on LSU (49-16) for a fifth time this season on Tuesday...
LIVE THREAD: LSU takes early 1-0 lead vs. Vols
9-month-old Alexandria Zimmer maybe with her non-custodial father, Scott Cushner, who is wanted...
9-month-old baby from Grainger County found safe, father arrested
The baby that was dropped off at the Baby Box on May 27 has been placed with a family that...
First baby surrendered to Baby Box on the path to adoption
Kids learning valuable cooking skills at The Cutting Edge Classroom (WVLT)
Kids learn valuable cooking skills at The Cutting Edge Classroom