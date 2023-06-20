Tennessee Attorney General’s office obtains transgender patient medical records in Vanderbilt investigation

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Office of Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti has obtained medical records of transgender Vanderbilt University Medical Center (VUMC) patients, a VUMC spokesperson confirmed to WVLT News Tuesday.

The office obtained the records from the hospital as part of an investigation into Vanderbilt’s transgender care, according to a statement VUMC Chief Communications Officer John Howser sent to WVLT News.

“VUMC received requests from the Office of the Tennessee Attorney General as part of its investigation seeking information about transgender care at VUMC,” the statement said.

Generally, Tennessee law states that medical records be kept confidential from third parties, VUMC’s statement read.

“Vanderbilt University Medical Center (VUMC) complies with all health care privacy and security requirements established under both Federal and Tennessee law, including but not limited to HIPAA,” VUMC said. “These laws generally require that personally identified patient health care information be maintained as confidential and not be disclosed to third parties.”

However, the statement added that Skrmetti does have the authority to request the information.

“The Tennessee Attorney General has legal authority in an investigation to require that VUMC provide complete copies of patient medical records that are relevant to its investigation,” the statement said. “VUMC was obligated to comply and did so.”

WVLT News asked Howser what would happen to the records after the investigation ended, but he deferred to Skrmetti’s office. WVLT News has reached out to attorney general spokespersons but has not received a response.

